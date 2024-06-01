Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring The Gaslight Anthem, FIDLAR, Scowl & More

Home News Cristian Garcia June 1st, 2024 - 3:12 PM

Flogging Molly and Sixthman have announced the stacked lineup for the upcoming eighth sailing of Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise, where it will sail on February 17 – 22, 2025 from Miami, FL to the ports of Grand Cayman and Ocho Rios aboard the Norwegian Gem. The Salty Dog Cruise will non-stop live music and activities from morning to night, highlighted of course by the Celtic punk legends Flogging Molly and kicking off with a port-show celebration from The Gaslight Anthem.

Flogging Molly’s recent album Anthem came out in 2022, where it reunited them with Steve Albini who recorded two albums of theirs 20 years prior. With the recent passing of Albini, Flogging Molly can be expected to pay tribute to legendary producer on the cruise. As for The Gaslight Anthem, continuing the growing fanfare after their reunion and following releases, 2023s History Books and this year’s EP History Books – Short Stories, can also expected to play to a riotous crowd.

Other performances attendee can expect to see include The Living End, FIDLAR, Scowl, Mariachi El Bronx, The Devil Majes Three, Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, Good Riddance, Riverboat Gambles, The Tossers, Sprints, The Cherry Coke$ and Punk Rock Karaoke. DJs throughout include Matt Stocks, Boss hooligan Soundsystem, DJ Sweet C and Smoke and Mirrors Sound System.

In addition to the music programming, there will be a hosting of various immersive activities and opportunities for attendees to interact with some of their favorite artists, including: Family Feud: Band vs Crew, Flogging Molly Music School, Matt Hensley’s Northern Soul Part, exclusive wine and whiskey tastings, and a Pro-Skater Half-Pipe experience featuring Matt Hensley, Christian Hosoi, Dave Duncan & Friends.

As of December 15, 2023, the 2025 cruise has sold out. Fans can still secure their spot on the cruise, by joining the waitlist via the band’s site.