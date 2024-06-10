Scowl, Speed & Pest Control Drop From Download Festival Lineup Due To Barclays Bank Sponsorship

Home News Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2024 - 12:28 PM

According to nme.com, Scowl, Speed and Zulu have become the latest bands to drop out of Download 2024 due to the festival’s partnership with Barclays and the bank’s ties to Israel. The news follows a similar move from the hardcore band Pest Control, who announced they would be dropping out from the event by saying that they would not “take part in an event whose sponsor profits from facilitating a genocide.”

In a statement posted to their social media, Scowl wrote: “We will not be playing Download fest this year due to Barclays Bank sponsorship of the event and Barclays’ connection to Israel and the genocide Israel is committing in Palestine. “Free Palestine!”

Following Scowl‘s post, Speed went on their social media accounts stating: “SPEED will no longer be playing Download Festival this Friday June 14 due to the recent news of Barclays Banks sponsorship of the event and their involvement in the war in Gaza.”

SPEED will no longer be playing Download Festival this Friday June 14 due to the recent news of Barclays Banks sponsorship of the event and their involvement in the war in Gaza — SPEED (@gangcalledspeed) June 10, 2024

Right after Speed’s post, Zulu went on social media to announced they would be dropping out as well: “We will not be playing Download Festival as we just got word about Barclays Bank and their sponsorship of the fest. Barclays Bank is involved with Israel and the genocide they are ACTIVELY committing against Palestine. It’s FREE PALESTINE y’all don’t get it twisted.”

Also Scowl previously dropped out of Welcome To Rockville and SXSW due to both festivals’s ties to the US Army and weapons companies amid the Israel and Gaza conflict.

