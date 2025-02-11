Ministry Announce New Album The Squirrely Years Revisited For March 2025 Release Featuring Reworked ‘With Sympathy’ & ‘Twitch’ Era Songs, Spring 2025 Tour Dates With Thrill Kill Kult & More

Al Jourgensen is finally making peace with the past because after the incredible reception to Ministry’s With Sympathy and Twitch-heavy set at Cruel World 2024, Jourgensen decided it was time to reexamine his long-dormant synth pop hits and give them a fresh polish 40 years later. The result is the forthcoming album, The Squirrely Years Revisited, which will be out on March 28, through Cleopatra Records
Featuring nine tracks and three additional bonus tracks on CD, the album offers reworked versions of cult classic hits like “Everyday Is Halloween,” “Work For Love,” “I’m Not An Effigy” and “I’ll Do Anything For You.” New music videos will soon be released for several tracks as well.
To celebrate the album and the new-old era of Ministry, the band will embark on The Squirrely Years Tour beginning April 29, with a set dominated by Jourgensen’s earliest works. Opening support will come from Ministry’s old-school comrades, including Nitzer Ebb for the first half of the tour, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult for the second half of the tour and Die Krupps on all dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time local time bu clicking here.
The Squirrely Years Revisited Track List
1. Work For Love
2. Here We Go
3. All Day
4. Everyday Is Halloween
5. Revenge
6. I’m Not An Effigy
7. I’m Falling
8. Same Old Madness
9. I’ll Do Anything For You
10. Just Like You [CD ONLY]
11. We Believe [CD ONLY]
12. Over The Shoulder [CD ONLY]
The Squirrely Years Tour Dates
4/29 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren *
4/30 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel *
5/2 – Austin, TX – Emo’s *
5/3 – Houston, TX – House of Blues *
5/4 – Dallas, TX – Factory *
5/6 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *
5/8 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
5/9 – Chicago, IL – Riviera *
5/10 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral *
5/12 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage *
5/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall +
5/14 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner +
5/16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount +
5/17 – Montreal, QC – MTelus +
5/18 – Toronto, ON – History +
5/20 – Minneapolis, M N– Palace +
5/21 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre +
5/23 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall +
5/24 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre +
5/26 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore +
5/28 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo +
5/29 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Live Casino +
5/31 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom +
6/1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union +
6/3 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield +
6/4 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium +
6/5 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues +
* = w/ Nitzer Ebb and Die Krupps
+ = w/ My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult and Die Krupps
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat