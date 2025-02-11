Ministry Announce New Album The Squirrely Years Revisited For March 2025 Release Featuring Reworked ‘With Sympathy’ & ‘Twitch’ Era Songs, Spring 2025 Tour Dates With Thrill Kill Kult & More

Al Jourgensen is finally making peace with the past because after the incredible reception to Ministry’s With Sympathy and Twitch-heavy set at Cruel World 2024, Jourgensen decided it was time to reexamine his long-dormant synth pop hits and give them a fresh polish 40 years later. The result is the forthcoming album, The Squirrely Years Revisited, which will be out on March 28, through Cleopatra Records

Featuring nine tracks and three additional bonus tracks on CD, the album offers reworked versions of cult classic hits like “Everyday Is Halloween,” “Work For Love,” “I’m Not An Effigy” and “I’ll Do Anything For You.” New music videos will soon be released for several tracks as well.