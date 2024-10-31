Ministry Team Up With Dave Navarro For New Rendition Of “Every Day is Halloween”

Home News Hunter Graham October 31st, 2024 - 6:54 AM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Industrial metal pioneers Ministry have released a fresh rendition of their classic track “Every Day is Halloween,” featuring guitarist Dave Navarro. Originally released in 1984, “Every Day is Halloween” became a defining anthem for the industrial and goth subcultures. This latest version not only reimagines the song’s sound but also brings a new energy through Navarro’s distinctive guitar work, adding a layer of soulful rock flair to Ministry’s iconic dark aesthetic.

The updated rendition maintains the haunting and defiant spirit of the original while amplifying its sound with Navarro’s expressive, powerful riffs. Al Jourgensen’s signature vocals remain as eerie and provocative as ever, taking on a shamanic enchantment, with lyrics that challenge societal norms and embrace individuality—a theme that has resonated with fans for nearly four decades. The track’s slower, atmospheric intro builds into a powerful, rhythmic invocation of Halloween energy , creating an immersive, shadowy soundscape that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

The accompanying video is minimalist, showcasing the chemistry of the group, as well as highlighting each individual members resonant contribution. Shot in all black and white, with visuals of the band recording the track in the studio, the video gives the track a documentarian quality that grounds the surrealism of the track in the real world bonds of the group’s members.

This collaboration comes as a treat for fans of both Ministry and Navarro, who have been eager to see what these two influential artists would create together. This comes just weeks after Navarro’s highly publicized on-stage confrontation with Jane’s Addiction front man, Perry Farrell, leading to the cancellation of the groups fall tour. With this release, Ministry and Navarro breathes new life into a beloved classic while continuing to push the boundaries of their sound and style.

Watch the full video for “Every Day Is Halloween” (2024) below: