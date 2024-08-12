Kirk Hammett & Robert Trujillo Cover Ministry’s “Just One Fix” During Metallica’s Chicago Concert

Home News Cait Stoddard August 12th, 2024 - 2:27 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to consequence.net, during Metallica’s concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field on August 11, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Rob Trujillo covered Ministry’s “Just One Fix.” The performance is a tradition Trujillo and Hammett picked up in recent years of playing a stripped-down cover celebrating a hometown artist. “Kirk and I like to jam and we like to celebrate new ideas, straight from the dressing room here sometimes,” Trujillo told the crowd Sunday night. “And sometimes we like to celebrate bands or artists from the city.”

The guitarist adds: “And tonight we’ve got a band that’s very special, an artist that we consider groundbreaking and who’s a huge influence to us. If any of you are into the band Ministry, let’s get it together. And if you know the words, sing with me because I’m gonna need your help. All right? This is our rendition of ‘Just One Fix.’”

The duo then launched into the cover that saw Trujillo giving it his all on the vocals and the tribute caught the attention of Ministry themselves, who expressed their gratitude on Facebook with a “Thank You Metallica” and a re-post of the YouTube clip.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz