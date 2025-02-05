Ministry’s Al Jourgensen Teams Up With Beauty In Chaos For New Single & Video “Children Of The Revolution”

Home News Michael Ferrara February 5th, 2025 - 6:16 PM

Frontman of Ministry Al Jourgensen joins forces with Beauty In Chaos with the release of the single “Children Of The Revolution” with a music video to go along with it. The team up opens the doors to a wider horizon within the the rock and roll music industry. Listen to the new song and watch the music video below.

Al Jourgensen and Beauty In Chaos’ rendition of “Children of the Revolution” transforms T. Rex’s glam rock classic into an industrial-goth powerhouse. Jourgensen’s snarling vocals ride atop crushing guitars, eerie synths and a stomping beat that injects rebellion with raw aggression into the listeners ears. The song’s theme remains anthemic, challenging authority and embracing change, while Beauty In Chaos amplifies its dystopian urgency with their signature dark, cinematic sound.

The music video for “Children of the Revolution” is a chaotic, dystopian spectacle, blending political imagery with psychedelic, glitchy visuals. Al Jourgensen’s ominous presence is intercut with rapid-fire scenes of protests, burning flags and shadowy figures, reinforcing the song’s rebellious spirit. Dark, neon-lit aesthetics, distorted overlays, and frenetic editing create a hypnotic, anarchic atmosphere, amplifying its revolutionary message.

The collaboration between Ministry’s Al Jourgensen and Beauty In Chaos is a monumental fusion of industrial grit and cinematic goth rock, bridging generations of rebellion. Jourgensen, a godfather of industrial metal, brings raw, dystopian intensity, while Beauty In Chaos’ ethereal, textured soundscapes elevate the chaos into something grand and immersive. This team-up symbolizes rock’s fearless evolution, uniting past and present to push sonic boundaries even further.