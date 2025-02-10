Doves Share Melodic New Single “Saint Teresa”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 10th, 2025 - 3:18 PM

According to stereogum.com, Doves, the long-running and permanently sad UK rock trio, seem to be in a state of some flux at the moment because frontman Jimi Goodwin is sitting out the band’s current tour for mental health reasons. Doves was supposed to release the new album, Constellations For The Lonely, this week but he album release has been pushed back. The good news is that the band have only delayed the record release by two weeks and today, Doves a brand-new song out called “Saint Teresa.”

The tune follows the band’s previous Constellations For The Lonely tracks, “Renegade” and “Cold Dreaming.” Goodwin sings lead on this one and the ditty is a swirly folk-rocker with some big harmonies. Doves have been messing with the song for a while before banging it into its final shape. And it is inspired by the way that the body parts of the 16th century Spanish nun Teresa of Ávila were exhumed from her grave and sent all around Europe.

While talking about the song, Goodwin says: “By keeping it to one side, we were able to reappraise it and make it better. Andy and Jez helped out with it and it’s great that it’s found a home. My Catholicism went out of the window years ago but I love the iconography associated with the church. They put on a really good show. I identify with it all from my childhood. The story of Saint Teresa is fascinating.