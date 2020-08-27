Doves Shares Powerful New Song “Cathedrals of the Mind”

Home News Paige Willis August 27th, 2020 - 5:28 PM

Doves have shared a new single “Cathedrals of the Mind.” The track comes from their album The Universal Want that will be released tentatively on September 11. The band members have said that inspiration for the track came from artists like Talk Talk and David Bowie. Jimi Goodwin provides the lead vocals on the track while Andy and Jez Williams provide heavenly backup.

Jez Williams comments on the new track saying, “The song stems from a single hook, which developed to evoke this expansive internal monologue, this never-ending chasm of thought. Subconsciously, through words thrown against it and made to fit, it came to be about someone always being on your mind. The listener can form their own ideas. For me, it was about the loss of Bowie.”



Doves upcoming album will be their first album release in 11 years, their last album being Kingdom of Rust in 2009. “Carousels” and “Prisoners” are additional singles that have been released leading up to their album drop that have already gotten nods by Rolling Stone and Pitchfork magazines according to the press release.

The song begins with synths and an ethereal calming beat. Sonically the consistency of the vocals by Jimi Goodwin provides a calm that lays over the song. “Cathedrals of the Mind” includes a voice speaking from a speech. Lyrically the song alludes to seeing someone everywhere you go, and not being able to stop thinking about a certain someone.

Just last week the members of the band “leaked” sheet music to their song “Forest House” and asked fans to interpret the song for them.