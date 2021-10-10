Local H Covers Prince’s Hit “When Doves Cry” From Awesome Quarantine Mix-Tape #3

Home News Aaron Grech October 10th, 2021 - 1:30 PM

Rock outfit Local H has officially released their cover of Prince’s iconic “When Doves Cry,” which was originally featured on the legend’s landmark 1984 studio album Purple Rain. This cover originally appeared on Local H’s Awesome Quarantine Mix-Tape #3, which came out earlier this week via Brutal Panda Records.

This take on “When Doves Cry” scraps the iconic guitar solo at the beginning of song as well as most of its famous electronics, in favor of a more simple, stripped down garage rock sound. The track’s simple drums, rough vocals and punk inspired chords give the track a new identity, which is complemented by Local H’s eerie synths.

Local H has been keeping busy throughout the last year, making an appearance at the Slay At Home Finale in June and touring alongside Soul Asylum and Juliana Hatfield this past summer. Their latest studio album Lifers came out last year.

“Consistency of quality, or lack thereof, can make or break an album. An album with consistently great tracks with few dips in quality will generally lean towards being ‘good,’ while an album with consistently disappointing tracks with few jumps in quality will probably have a greater likelihood of being labeled ‘bad.’ Maybe it’s an oversimplification, but sometimes things can really be broken down this basically,” mxdwn reviewer Matthew Jordan explained. “With their ninth studio album, Lifers, American rock band Local H have achieved an impressive level of consistency with almost no significant dips in quality across an adventurous hour of heavy, violent and dense rock.”