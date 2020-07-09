Doves Announce First New Album in Eleven Years The Universal Want For September 2020 Release

Home News Roy Lott July 9th, 2020 - 10:54 PM

Doves has announced their first new album in eleven years The Universal Want, set for a September 11 release date via IMPERIAL in the US. The album will feature 11 tracks, including their newly released track “Prisoners.” The track is much like the band’s previous efforts, providing stacked vocals and guitar breaks. Andy Williams of the band stated “It’s about continually chasing something and not being satisfied when you eventually get it. You’ve got ‘that thing’ and you find you’re not any happier. Be careful what you wish for.” It is also released with its accompanying video, directed by BWTV. Check it out below.

“Prisoners” follows the album’s lead single “Carousels” released earlier this year. With the much-anticipated release of the album, member Jez Williams discusses the upcoming LP, saying “Everything on the album is an echo. It’s an echo of what we were going through at the time. Getting back together, the Royal Albert Hall and everything else.” The Universal Want follows 2009’s Kingdom of Rust.

Doves announced their reunion in December of 2018, performing onstage for the first time since they went on hiatus in 2010.

The Universal Want:

01. Carousels

02. I Will Not Hide

03. Broken Eyes

04. For Tomorrow

05. Cathedrals of the Mind

06. Prisoners

07. Cycle of Hurt

08. Mother Silver Lake

09. Universal Want

10. Forest House