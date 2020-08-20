Doves Members “Leak” Sheet Music for New Single “Forest House” and Ask Fans to Send Their Interpretations

Home News Adam Benavides August 20th, 2020 - 7:14 PM

Iconic Manchester, England rock band Doves has released the sheet music and lyrics for a new song “Forest House,” which appears on the trio’s upcoming album. Essentially, the group officially ‘leaked’ the music as a way for fans to experience the new track by playing and interpreting it rather than hearing the produced version right away. “Forest House” will be the closing track to the band’s upcoming LP The Universal Want, their first album in 11 years coming out September 11 via Imperial (U.S.) and Virgin/EMI (U.K.).

In announcing the ‘leak,’ the band provided a collective statement that reads, “It’s been eleven years since our last album, and we all know how hard the last few months have been, so let’s have a little fun where we can. Anyone can have a go, even if all they have is an old, beat-up guitar, so let’s see what people can cook up.”

According to a press release, fans must perform the song to hear it and are encouraged to tag the band when sharing their videos using #dovesleak. The music is available on a dedicated splash page as well as the band’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages. The rockers also announced they will “reward the most ear-catching version – whether for its accuracy or innovation” with a signed version of the new album’s box set while adding lead singer Jimi Goodwin’s original vocals to the submitted recording. The move is similar to a project Canadian punk rockers PUP offered fans with an iPhone-shot video for their track “Free At Last” last year.



In June, the band released “Carousels” as the first single off the new record, which has already garnered glowing reviews from Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Pitchfork and CLASH. The record will be released in various formats including a limited-edition colored vinyl run, the aforementioned box set complete with a vinyl and tape cassette version of the album, a limited-edition remix LP as well as postcards and signed prints.

Doves consists of twin brothers Jez Williams (guitar, vocals) and Andy Williams (drums, vocals) and Goodwin (bass, guitar, vocals). The Universal Want marks the indie rock trio’s fifth studio-length effort after Lost Souls (2000), The Last Broadcast (2002), Some Cities (2005) and Kingdom of Rust (2009). The Last Broadcast and Some Cities both topped the UK albums chart.