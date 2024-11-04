Doves Announce New Album Constellations For The Lonely For February 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Renegade”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 4th, 2024 - 5:25 PM

Today, Doves return with their first new music in over four years and announce a new album for release in early 2025, reclaiming territory all their own with the stormy euphoria of “Renegade.” Jimi Goodwin, Andy and Jez Williams’ winding path to a sixth album reaches that milestone next year, as the 10 track Constellations For The Lonely is confirmed for release on February 14, after joining EMI North.

Signing off their last chapter with the release of their third UK chart-peaking album, The Universal Want, the release of “Renegade” concludes a patchwork of writing and recording sessions that began in the same year. Reading from the same page on their new single’s sense of dystopian drama, all three Doves own sense of change, uncertainty and determination pervades the intricate and the Goodwin-fronted collage of cinematic sound.

While talking about the tune, Andy Williams says: “Looking at everyone’s lives over recent years, and considering the news at the moment, ‘Renegade’ feels a lot more loaded in retrospect. We wanted to go for a dystopian feel, thinking about Manchester itself over the next century or so. A totally imaginary thing… ‘Blade Runner’ set in our home city.”

Constellations For The Lonely Tracklist

1. Renegade

2. Cold Dreaming

3. In The Butterfly House

4. Strange Weather

5. A Drop In The Ocean

6. Last Year’s Man

7. Stupid Schemes

8. Saint Teresa

9. Orlando

10. Southern Bell