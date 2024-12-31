Doves Open Up About Performing Without Jimi Goodwin In New Interview

Home News Cait Stoddard December 31st, 2024 - 3:06 PM

According to nme.com, Doves have spoken about performing without frontman Jimi Goodwin, with drummer Andy Williams adding that he is proud of Goodwin for doing really well with his sobriety. The British indie rock trio have performed a series of shows without Goodwin, who has taken a break from the band in order to focus on his recovery.

“I’m not going out live this time,” Goodwin told NME in November. “The door’s not closed on that chapter; I just have to honour my sobriety and do what I need to in order to maintain that. I’m not ready to perform yet.”

Now, in a new interview by The Guardian, the band has discussed their touring life without their frontman: “It felt like Jimi was there in spirit,” Williams told The Guardian about their shows last month. “He isn’t here at the moment, but is very much a part of us.” The artist added that the ability to tour again has become “quite healing” and their current arrangement has worked for all parties: “We’ve all really been through the wringer, but no one’s fallen out over this. I’m really proud that we’re all still good friends.”