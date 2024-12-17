Static-X & GWAR Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 17th, 2024 - 12:44 PM

The infernal legions of GWAR will lay siege to the Earth in 2025 to mark 40 years of blood-soaked mayhem on this pathetic planet. Prepare for the most brutal anniversary celebration imaginable as your alien overlords unleash a sonic firestorm of bone-crushing riffs and grotesque spectacle on this monstrous anniversary tour.

The first stop is the Machines Vs. Monsters tour, which sees GWAR joining forces with the industrial metal band Static-X to crush skulls and melt faces across North America. The carnage kicks off this spring and it will be leaving a trail of destruction from Albuquerque, NM on May 24, to Oklahoma City, OK on June 18. Also, prepare for total sonic obliteration with support from Dope and A Killer’s Confession. General tickets go onsale December 20, at 10:00 a.m. local time by clicking HERE.

While talking about the upcoming tour, GWAR‘s Bl0thR the Berserker said: “GWAR have been rewriting the rules of live music for 40 years. We just keep getting sicker and sicker, and we will NOT die! We can’t, we’re freaking immortal, and this anniversary tour is some of the sickest stuff we’ve ever come up with! Cum see it. You’re gonna shit.”

Machines Vs. Monsters Tour Dates

5/24 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

5/26 – Wichita, KS – Cotillion

5/27 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

5/28 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

5/30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

5/31 – Davenport, IL – Capitol Theatre

6/1 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live – 20 Monroe

6/3 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian

6/4 – Ft Wayne, IN – The Clyde

6/5 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theater

6/7 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome

6/8 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

6/9 – Toronto, ON – History

6/10 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus

6/11 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

6/12 -TBA

6/14 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues

6/15 – Raleigh, NC – Piedmont

6/17 – Kansas City, MO – Grinder’s

6/18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete