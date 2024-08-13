Knocked Loose Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates With Militarie Gun, The Garden & DRAIN

On the heels of their career-defining and critically-acclaimed album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, Knocked Loose has announced their headline fall North American tour with support from The Garden, DRAIN and Militarie Gun. Produced by Live Nation, the 18-date tour will see the Louisville band performing at amphitheaters and ballrooms across the country as a victory lap celebrating their emergence as America’s preeminent heavy band.
Tickets for Knocked Loose’s tour are available with artist presale beginning today, August 13 with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general onsale this Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
Knocked Loose Tour Dates
10/4 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!
10/5 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
10/6 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
10/9 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
10/10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
10/11 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater
10/13 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
10/14 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
10/16 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center
10/18 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
10/21 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater
10/24 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
10/26 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Festival Grounds
10/27 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
11/1 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/3 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
11/5 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
11/7 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
11/9 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale
11/10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi