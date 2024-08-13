Knocked Loose Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates With Militarie Gun, The Garden & DRAIN

Home News Cait Stoddard August 13th, 2024 - 12:42 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

On the heels of their career-defining and critically-acclaimed album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, Knocked Loose has announced their headline fall North American tour with support from The Garden, DRAIN and Militarie Gun. Produced by Live Nation, the 18-date tour will see the Louisville band performing at amphitheaters and ballrooms across the country as a victory lap celebrating their emergence as America’s preeminent heavy band.

Tickets for Knocked Loose’s tour are available with artist presale beginning today, August 13 with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general onsale this Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Knocked Loose Tour Dates

10/4 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!

10/5 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

10/6 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

10/9 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

10/10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

10/11 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater

10/13 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

10/14 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

10/16 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

10/21 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater

10/24 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

10/26 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Festival Grounds

10/27 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

11/1 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/3 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

11/5 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

11/7 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

11/9 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale

11/10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi