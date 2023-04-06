Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Issues Statement Of Denial Over 1970s Sexual Abuse Allegations

Home News Cait Stoddard April 6th, 2023 - 11:10 AM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

According to pitchfork.com last December a woman allegedly sued Aerosmith’s frontman Steven Tyler, for alleged sexually assault and alleged sexually battery when she was a minor in the 1970s. And recently Tyler has issued a denial of all of the alleged allegations.

The singer’s response was allegedly filed last week in Los Angeles County Superior Court and it allegedly includes claims that the alleged plaintiff Julia Misley allegedly consented to the alleged sexual relationship and that Tyler allegedly had immunity as her alleged legal guardian at the time when the alleged allegations occurred.

Also Misley has allegedly claimed that Tyler allegedly convinced her mother to allegedly grant him guardianship when she was 16. Tyler has allegedly requested that the alleged lawsuit to be dismissed. In the alleged original lawsuit, Misley allegedly met Tyler in 1973 when she was allegedly 16 years old and the singer was allegedly 25.

The pair allegedly had a relationship which allegedly lasted three years and Misley alleged that she “was powerless to resist” the singer’s “power, fame, and substantial financial ability,” and that Tyler allegedly “coerced and persuaded Plaintiff into believing this was a ‘romantic love affair.’” Misley sued Tyler for alleged sexual assault, alleged sexual battery and alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress.

At the time of the alleged filing, Misley released a statement regarding the alleged lawsuit which mentioned Tyler: “I want this action to expose an industry that protects celebrity offenders, to cleanse and hold accountable an industry that both exploited and allowed me to be exploited for years, along with so many other naïve and vulnerable kids and adults.”

Misley wrote: “Because I know that I am not the only one who suffered abuse in the music industry, I feel it is time for me to take this stand and bring this action, to speak up and stand in solidarity with the other survivors. I hope that from this action, we can make the music industry safer, expose the predators in it, and expose those forces in the industry that have both enabled and created a culture of permissiveness and self-protection of themselves and the celebrity offenders among them.”

Following Tyler’s denial, Misley’s attorneys allegedly issued a statement by allegedly calling Tyler’s alleged behavior “astonishing, galling, and arrogant,” and allegedly saying that the singer is “gaslighting” their client.

“Tyler’s statement is more than a weak attempt to shift blame—it is a real and dangerous public safety threat to any vulnerable child who is currently in any kind of legal guardianship,” they wrote. “Assuming care for a child—whether that child is 16 months or 16 years—does not and has never implied any type of consent to sexually abuse that child. To say any different is morally and legally repugnant.”