Hinterland Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Lana Del Rey, Tyler The Creator, Kacey Musgraves & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 21st, 2025 - 1:38 PM

Hinterland Music Festival has announced the all-star lineup for this year’s 10th edition of the music and camping festival, which is set for August 1 – 3, in St. Charles, IA. Highlights include Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Rey, Clairo, The Marías, Bleachers, Remi Wolf, Sierra Ferrell, Still Woozy, Royel Otis, Wyatt Flores, Role Model, Glass Beams, Gigi Perez and other musical acts.

Fans can sign up now for a presale code exclusively at www.hinterlandiowa.com. Presales begin January 23, at 11:00 a.m. CT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on January 24, at 11:00 a.m. CT. The 2025 ticket options include Three Day and One Day General Admission, VIP and SAINTS, along with a number of camping and shuttle options starting at just $25 down with a payment plan. Camping will be sold on a per tent or campsite basis, not per person.

In addition, camping and parking areas have been moved to create additional parking and more convenient camping. Further enhancements include improved shuttle efficiency, additional entrances and exits and more food vendors (including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.) ADA improvements include additional parking, convenient camping options, shaded ADA viewing area and other options.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna