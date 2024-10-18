Florence + The Machine and Jules Buckley And His Orchestra Announce Live Album “Symphony of Lungs” For March 2025 Release

Home News Lily Meline October 18th, 2024 - 4:44 PM

In 2009, Florence + the Machine made a name for themselves with their debut studio album Lungs, garnering both critical acclaim and decent commercial success. Its songs are still celebrated today, with classics being made of “You’ve Got the Love,” “Cosmic Love,” “Kiss With a Fist” and of course “Dog Days Are Over,” partially thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). The band might not have officially gotten a top ten radio hit until earlier this year, but their cultural impact on a greater level cannot be understated.

With as renowned as Lungs continues to be, it only makes sense that demand would still be high for possible live shows. On September 11, 2024, this wish was made a reality with the performance of “Symphony of Lungs,” a one-night-only event that saw Florence + the Machine collaborate with composer Jules Buckley and his orchestra to create a grand version of the album that, according to The Guardian’s review, was an “unforgettable performance” where “spirits [were] channeled and danced with.”

The seating capacity at Royal Albert Hall, the site of the performance, is 5,272 people. Despite this, nearly 80,000 fans attempted to pre-order tickets the day they went on sale, so it was inevitable that people would be left disappointed. Luckily, their sadness can be alleviated now that a concert pro-shot and live album have both been announced.

On October 19, the British streaming platforms BBC Two and iPlayer will air an official recording of “Symphony of Lungs” for fans’ viewing pleasure. For non-British fans, they can look forward to the widespread release of a live performance album on March 14, 2025. Listening to the album on its own might not provide the same experience as seeing it live, but you’ll still be guaranteed the beautiful mix of Florence Welch’s angelic voice and Jules Buckley’s powerful orchestral stylings.

The setlist for “Symphony of Lungs” has been reported as thus:

1. Drumming Song

2. My Boy Builds Coffins

3. You’ve Got the Love

4. Bird Song

5. Swimming

6. I’m Not Calling You a Liar

7. Kiss With a Fist

8. Howl

9. Girl With One Eye

10. Hardest of Hearts

11. Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)

12. Blinding

13. Hurricane Drunk

14. Cosmic Love

15. Between Two Lungs

16. Dog Days Are Over

17. Falling