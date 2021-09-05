Producer Mike Dean Shares New Live-Visual Album Echoplex

Home News Aaron Grech September 5th, 2021 - 9:02 PM

Iconic music producer Mike Dean is best known for his work with numerous influential music figures such as Kanye West, 2Pac, Jay-Z, Drake and Madonna, but the producer is now pushing forward with a new visual project Echoplex. The work debuted on September 3 and is based on his synthesizer albums 4:22 and 4:20, with a feature from Christine and the Queens’ Rahim.

The 21 track visual album was shot by Disrupter Productions at the Echoplex in Los Angeles in front of a live audience. Although the Echoplex is a small club noted for its importance in Echo Park’s independent rock scene, Echoplex captures a festival-like spirit that brings the venue alive. According to Dean, this project was put together in a short amount of time, and seeks to bring together the communal spirit of a live show to its viewers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This project came together really quickly,” Dean explained in a press release. “Although it was a mad dash it provided a lot of creative relief in my life. With live shows slowly coming back, I hope that the video can make people feel like they are experiencing a live concert, in their very own living room.”

As a prolific producer, Dean has been consistently putting out work since 1992, when he got his start producing for UGK, Bushwick Bill and Willie D. Most recently he has produced Lana Del Rey’s project Blue Bannisters and Kanye West’s Donda, which were both released earlier this year.

Echoplex tracklist

1. The Beginning Echo

2. The Sixth Or Seventh Day Echo

3. Earth “Lazers”

4. The Tenth Or Eleventh Day Echo

5. Night Echos

6. Lone Rager

7. Mpress Pt.1

8. Mpress Pt.2

9. The Eighth Night Echo

10. From Death Echo feat. Sarah Schachner

11. Echos

12. The Eighth Day Echo

13. The Ninth Day Echo

14. Grande Faucon Echo

15. More Echos

16. Cryptosonic Echo

17. Challenger Echo

18. Challenger Echo Pt. 2

19. Rahim Lives feat. Christine and the Queens

20. Circling Echos

21. Mike Fuckin Dean Echos