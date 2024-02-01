Kanye West Joins Travis Scott Onstage As Special Guest During Orlando Concert

Home News Cait Stoddard February 1st, 2024 - 3:48 PM

According to nme.com, Kanye West surprised some fans at the Orlando performance of Travis Scott‘s Circus Maximus Tour. Hours before his performance, Scott went on social to tweet: “ORLANDO TONIGHT IS GONNA BE SPECIAL!” The artist’s comments sparked speculation about a special guest.

Just as some people were thinking Drake would be joining Scott on stage, a photo of West backstage wearing a Jason Voorhees mask surfaced on social media.

While Scott was on stage, West performed a medley of his greatest hits. Complex reported that West performed “Runway” and “All Of The Lights” from his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. The singer also delivered renditions of ‘The Life Of Pablo‘s ‘Father,” “Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” and ‘Graduation‘s “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

Kanye West performed “Runaway” at Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus show in Orlando.🔥pic.twitter.com/tKglnGNOfw — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 1, 2024