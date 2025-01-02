Trailer For Upcoming Sean Combs Documentary Diddy: The Rise Of A Bad Boy Released

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2025 - 7:40 PM

According to stereogum.com, in 2024, sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy piled up and he was arrested in September and denied bail. The hip-hop artist pleaded not guilty and his criminal trial is set for May. Although his future is uncertain, a documentary titled Diddy: The Rise Of A Bad Boy will be arriving on Peacock on January 14.

The documentary features interviews with Sean Combs’ bodyguard, intern, makeup artist, producer, childhood friends and other people. The 90 minute picture also contains new footage of Diddy partying at home and in his studio: “I’ve been with Sean for quite a while and I’ve captured a lot of moments,” an anonymous interviewee says in the trailer, “Any time a studio or any rooms is red, he’s making love and sex. Some of the ones who went in the room, for sure were underage.”

In other news, 50 Cent is working on a documentary about Diddy for Netflix and another documentary about Diddy is in the works from Investigation Discovery.