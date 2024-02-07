Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Share New Video For “Talking/Once Again” Featuring North West

Home News Roy Lott February 7th, 2024 - 7:30 PM

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have shared the music video for a new track ‘Talking/Once Again’ starring North West. Check out the father-daughter collaboration below.

The song comes from the rappers’ long-awaited new LP, Vultures, which is set to arrive later this week after a few delays. The first volume of their project is set to arrive this Friday ahead of two further installments on March 8 and April 5. They will also be hosting a listening session in West’s hometown Chicago this Thursday, February 8 at the United Center.

Fans will have the rare opportunity to experience “Vultures, Volume 1” in a high-fidelity audio and visual showcase. Attendees will be able to listen to the album together with the artists and album collaborators before it becomes available to the general public at 11 pm CST on the same day.

Ye recently joined Travis Scott on stage at his concert in Orlando, wearing a Jason Vorhees mask. West performed a medley of his greatest hits including “Runway” and “All Of The Lights” from his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. He also performed “Father, Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” from The Life of Pablo and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”