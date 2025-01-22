Diddy Accused of Groping and Threatening to Eat the Flesh of Making The Band Contestants

Home News Michelle Grisales January 22nd, 2025 - 8:35 PM

Former Bad Boy Records signee, Sara Rivers, accuses Diddy of threatening her and her bandmates in his newly released documentary, The Making of a Bad Boy. NME stated one of the threats was to eat the flesh of someone out of anger. The documentary was released on January 14 and released on Peacock. The film consists of interviews with people close to Diddy and primarily focuses on the beginning of his career and early years of his life.

Rivers and her bandmates were contestants in his 2000s show, Making the Band, during which the alleged threat took place. She also accused him of groping her to which she said, “He touched me in a place that he shouldn’t have. That was inappropriate. I felt intimidated.” According to Rivers, Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, said, “You make me so mad I want to eat your flesh.”

Another alleged threat Rivers said was, “he said to another one of my band members, he said, ‘You’re rolling your eyes, I could go get a crackhead and pay them $20 to smack the shit out of you.”

Diddy’s legal team have refuted the allegations stated in The Making of a Bad Boy: “This documentary recycles and perpetuates the same lies and conspiracy theories that have been slung against Mr. Combs for months.”

Variety reported that his lawyer said, “It is disappointing to see NBC and Peacock rolling in the same mud as unethical tabloid reporters. By providing a platform for proven liars and opportunists to make false criminal accusations, the documentary is irresponsible journalism of the worst kind.”