Kanye West Finds Buyer For Gutted Malibu Home At $36 Million Less Than Expected

Home News Cait Stoddard August 27th, 2024 - 2:25 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

According to consequence.net, Kanye West has found a buyer for the Malibu mansion he stripped down and it is at a loss of roughly $36 million. Real estate investment company Belwood Investments has mentioned that the house was under contract to acquire the property in the $21 million range. As previously reported, West had already dropped the asking price of the 4,000-square-foot house from $53 million to $39 million after struggling to sell it.

West purchased the the house at a Tadao Ando-designed property for $57.3 million from bicycle designer Richard Sachs in 2021. The artist prepared for substantial renovations by gutting fixtures and furnishing, including windows and doors. But construction was abruptly halted in 2022, leaving parts of the structure completely exposed to the elements.

Another abandoned project was reported back in April that West was focused on going into the porn industry and just weeks later, all announcement posts for “Yeezy Porn” were taken down. Earlier this month, West finally released Vultures 2, his long-delayed collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign. It arrived six months after Vultures 1, which Consequence Features Editor Wren Graves called “dead on arrival” in his review.

