Big Sean Teams Up With Will Smith For New Track “Beautiful Scars”

Today, artist, actor and multifaceted entertainer, Will Smith has released his new single, “Beautiful Scars,” with hip – hop powerhouse Big Sean. The tune is produced by OmArr and LeXoskeleton. The composition talks about the pains of fame and learning from one’s mistakes.

The best part is hearing Smith and Sean trade dexterous raps that echo off one another, while revealing the mistakes in life that have taught them to be stronger and learn to embrace their “beautiful scars” on a journey to becoming closer to God through it all.

The accompanying music video plays upon the iconic 90’s Sci-Fi film, The Matrix. Sean presents Smith with the option of a Blue Pill or a Red Pill. The Blue Pill continues his life, while the Red Pill allows him to go back and star as Neo in The Matrix. Smith comedically takes both pills.

Along with the release, Smith has announced his forthcoming album, Based On A True Story, will be released in March. This will be the artist’s first album in over 20 years and will feature all of the previously released singles “You Can Make It,” “Work of Art” and “TANTRUM,” which is Smith’s most recent collaboration with Joyner.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz