Maynard James Keenan Shares Tongue-In-Cheek Video About Chris Rock & Will Smith Oscars Incident

Home News Mohammad Halim April 1st, 2022 - 3:36 PM

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

If the copious amounts of memes or the Tik Toks did not inform you of the infamous slap from Will Smith to Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar’s, then possibly celebrities won’t fail. Famous singer, songwriter, and musician Maynard James Keenan. Fans know that the artist was not only a part of rockbands such as Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer, but he is also a Jiu Jitsu fighter and sheer prankster.

Keenan recently made a video on Instagram demonstrating a move he calls the “Cuck Block” to which he states could have saved Chris Rock at the award show. The post, which is 50 seconds long, contains a caption from Keenan stating “I realize we’re on the ass end of beating this dead horse, but fuckit,” According to Revolver, the video was filmed at Verde Valley Brazilian Jiu Jitsu on Cottonwood, Arizona, and has over 90,000 views. “Cuck Block” is a stab at Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith (who is known to be in an open relationship with R&B singer August Alsina); Cuck is short for “Cuckhold” and is used for a man whose wife is sleeping with other men. The brown-belt martial arts fighter is shown blocking a slap by putting his elbow to his ear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MJ Keenan (@iamthebriefcase)

Keenan also uploaded a following video today (April 1, 2022), as he also demonstrated a “Headlock” stating that Chris Rock could have used this technique if “Mr. Smith was not satisfied with the ‘Cuck Block’.”

Keenan was also featured in heavy rock band Failure’s documentary just last March.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson