Big Sean Joins Forces With The Alchemist On New Single & Video “Together Forever”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans August 18th, 2024 - 7:43 PM

Big Sean has joined forces with producer and musician The Alchemist on a new single titled “Together Forever” and pairing music video. Big Sean opens the track saying, “I had to shake the little shit off.” The song discusses the feeling of letting go and thriving with a partner.

With lyrics such as, “Fuck it, we stuntin’ together. How long you want it? Uh, forever, duh (We gettin’ rich together),” the song encapsulates appreciating the little things and ignoring other’s judgement. With a signature smooth beat from both Big Sean and The Alchemist, “Together Forever” is easily on its way to becoming the song of the summer.

The music video features The Alchemist and Big Sean in an open field, with bright colors and summer visuals. Big Sean sings with the Alchemist in the background creating a chill atmosphere. The video only adds to the smooth summer sound.

“Together Forever” will be featured on Big Sean’s’ upcoming album Better Than You, that was originally set to release August 9th but has been delayed with no new release date.

According to Billboard, Big Sean made an Instagram post about the delay saying, “I gotta push it just a lil’ bit. Music done, but jus organizing listening events, shows etc. Might need an extra week or 2 to plan.”

This is the same album that was allegedly leaked in July. This was due to a freestyle rap by Big Sean containing an alleged dig at Kanye West being leaked.

So far, Better Than You features the heartfelt hit “On Up,” dedicated to his son, as well as the song “Yes,” both already released as singles.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer