Big Sean Joins One Or Eight On New Video For “Kawasaki”

Home News Catalina Martello December 6th, 2024 - 5:57 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The Japanese boy-group ONE OR EIGHT has released a new version of “KAWASAKI” with Big Sean. Along with the rework, ONE OR EIGHT has also released a new exciting video for the single. The initial release of “KAWASAKI” was in June and since then it has garnered over over 11 millions.

The video is nothing less than thrilling. It opens with an alien-like creature head, which the press release calls Karmi, then does a deepdive into ONE OR EIGHT dancing. ONE OR EIGHT really show-off their show stopping dance moves. The video features motorcycles and city night-life. Big Sean has a single performance that features him dancing in front of a motorcycle illuminated by strobing lights. This video is a must watch as it challenges fears of reality. The press release said, “In the video, the boys showcase their dance moves guided by the roar of motorcycles, forming a “gathering” that transcends the absurdities and fears of reality. Featured is Karmi, an eight-tailed creature symbolizing ONE OR EIGHT’s deep desire and determination to break free from convention. As Karmi pulls the boys back into the real world, the fervor dissipates as if it were a mere illusion, yet the rhythm of rebellion continues to resonate within them.”

In a press release Big Sean said, “I actually saw ONE OR EIGHT live at their performance they did in LA and ever since then I was like, okay, these guys are superstars for real, you know? So it just made sense when the opportunity came and I heard the song, I was like, oh, yes, let’s go. I think ONE OR EIGHT will definitely be successful. I wouldn’t be collaborating with them if I didn’t think so. I think they’ll be like superstars and I think they’re on the leading edge of J -pop and that whole scene.” Fans are thrilled to see this unexpected duo work together.





