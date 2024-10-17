Big Sean Releases New Music Video With Gunna “It Is What It Is”

Home News Lily Meline October 17th, 2024 - 10:36 PM

The seventh track off of Big Sean’s newest album, Better Me Than You, now has its own music video a month after its release. While the album goes to some pretty serious places, “It Is What It Is” stays upbeat, both musically and (for the most part) the lyrics. The music video reflects this, setting the track’s artists outside on a beautifully sunny day with signifiers of cultural pride and black joy.

Ultimately, the song advocates for acceptance of oneself and one’s life. Both Big Sean and Gunna mention in their respective sections that they don’t let what their critics say get to them, and with their easy tones, their words seem genuine. When Big Sean starts his first verse with “Fuck all that hatin’, that shit’s a disease and they dyin’ off,” it comes across as someone at peace rather than someone in denial.

The music video conveys this idea perfectly. While the opening does show off the rappers’ expensive watches and gold chains, the rest of the video is relatively humble in its presentation. There aren’t any fancy cars, large mansions or supermodels, it’s just two men driving around an abandoned loading bay, appreciating the value in everyday locations.

The video’s director, Diego Cruz, hasn’t seemed to work with Big Sean nor Gunna in the past, but considering the talent he shows off here, it wouldn’t be surprising if his career only grew from here.

You can watch the music video for yourself here: