Will Smith Live Debuts New Song “You Can Make It” At BET Awards

According to nme.com, On June 30 Will Smith made his comeback at the BET Awards in Los Angeles with a performance of his newest tune, “You Can Make It.” While on stage, Smith stood in a circle of fire with a setting that resembled an apocalyptic landscape. Behind him, was a large sun rising on a large screen and during the opening of his performance, Smith told the audience: ““I don’t know who needs to hear this right now, but whatever’s going on in your life, I’m here to tell you, you can make it.”

Blending in with the artist’s message are the lyrics: “The darker the hell you gotta endure, the brighter the heaven you get to enjoy…The harder the fall, the higher you soar, God opens a window when the devil closes the door. Believe me, they tried to bleed Will Smith, in the rearview, I see adversity was the gift.”

Smith was also joined on stage by musician Fridayy and the gospel choir Sunday Service, who circled above him on a high platform. The artist’s collaborator on the song, Kirk Franklin, also appeared on stage and rapped during the performance.