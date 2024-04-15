J Balvin Joined By Will Smith For Live Performance Of “Men In Black” During Coachella Weekend One Set

Home News Skyy Rincon April 15th, 2024 - 12:35 AM

Colombian singer J Balvin’s Coachella weekend one set was a star-studded affair thanks to Will Smith’s special appearance. Smith joined Balvin onstage for a live performance of the Men In Black theme song while dressed as the titular film’s iconic character.

Will Smith performing “Men In Black” at #Coachella will J Balvin: pic.twitter.com/LqHgRpef2G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 15, 2024

Against the backdrop of a giant alien head, a UFO suspended above the stage and extra-terrestrial backup dancers, Smith strutted out and greeted Balvin before kicking off his impassioned performance of “Men In Black.” According to NME, the theme song served as Smith’s debut single in 1997. “Men In Black” hit the top spot on Billboard’s US Rhythmic Chart and number two on Mainstream Top 40 Chart.

Besides Smith, Balvin was also joined by Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy to play “Colmillo” and “Triple S” in addition to De La Ghetto. He performed quite a few covers including DJ Snake’s “Loco Contigo,” Rosalia’s “Con Altura,” Cardi B’s “I Like It” and Major Lazer’s “Que Calor.”

