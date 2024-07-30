Oceans Calling Second Wave Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Fall Out Boy, Weezer and Incubus

Home News Sarah Faller July 30th, 2024 - 5:50 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

A new all inclusive festival by Playa Luna Presents has just been announced. Unlike the usual Ocean’s calling festival which occurs in Maryland, Ocean’s Calling Second Wave is a festival which will take place at the Moon Palace resort in Cancun from January 19-22. This festival includes not only an amazing lineup of music but also luxury accommodations, an oceanfront concert venue, unlimited drinks, all included dining, private beaches, curated experiences, and plenty more.

The music for this unique new festival has some amazing potential with headliners Fall Out Boy, Cage The Elephant, Weezer, and Incubus.

Incubus, the headliner for the 20th, is a California rock band who released their album Morning View XXIII. Which is a reconceptualization of their 2001 album Morning View. The band recently announced that they made Nicole Row, their concert bassist stand in for Ben Kenney, the official bassist of the band.

Fall Out Boy the well known emo band has recently released their single “Heartbreak Feels So Good” along with the remix of the single from Dillon Francis. They are currently doing shows for their concert series Days of Fall Out Boy Past honoring their past albums.

Weezer, the American rock band, recently re-recorded and released four of their iconic songs on spotify as a part of their 30 year celebration. They are currently on tour for their blue album with The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr.

Cage The Elephant, the classic rock band, is currently on tour for their 2024 album Neon Pill will be performing in Cancun on the 22nd.

Some other performers to look out for are Rebelution the reggae rock band, 311 the Nebraska rock band currently on tour, O.A.R. who will be performing on the 22nd and doing a kickoff party set, Jack’s Mannequin who disbanded in 2012 and reunited in 2024 and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

The all inclusive travel packages go on sale August 2nd here at 2 ET with a pre-sale starting at 12 ET.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi