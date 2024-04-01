Manchester Orchestra Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon April 1st, 2024 - 5:00 PM

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera

According to BrooklynVegan, Manchester Orchestra are celebrating the 10 year anniversary of their fourth studio album Cope with a summer tour. The trek will see the band visit a total of ten U.S. states throughout September with Militarie Gun on as support.

The tour will kick off with a show at the Fillmore in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 6. They will also be playing The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland on September 7, Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey on September 8, Buffalo Riverworks in Buffalo, New York on September 10, The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 11, Brooklyn Paramount Theater in New York City on September 13, House of Blues in Boston, Massachusetts on September 14, The Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 17 and The Fillmore in Detroit, Michigan on September 19. The trek will come to an end with a show in Indianapolis, Indiana at Rock The Ruins at Holliday Park on September 20.

Manchester Orchestra Summer 20224 U.S. Tour Dates

9/6 – The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC #

9/7 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD #

9/8 – Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ #

9/10 – Buffalo RiverWorks – Buffalo, NY #

9/11 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA #

9/13 – Brooklyn Paramount Theater – New York, NY #

9/14 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA #

9/17 – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH #

9/19 – The Fillmore – Detroit, MI #

9/20 – Rock The Ruins at Holliday Park – Indianapolis, IN #

# Cope 10th Anniversary Tour with Militarie Gun

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera