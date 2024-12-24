Bleachers Officially Release Highly Anticipated Holiday Single “Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 24th, 2024 - 12:03 PM

According to stereogum.com, for years, the Bleachers holiday song “Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call” has been an object of fan speculation. Every year, super-producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff puts on his Ally Coalition Talent Show, which is an all-star benefit show in New York. The event happens during the holiday season and for the past few years, the event always included Bleachers’ performance of “Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call.”

Last year, Antonoff posted a long snippet of the song and calling it a “work in progress.” And now, the progress is complete and the tune is fabulous by the instrumentation brings a lovely 80s vibe, while the vocalist is pouring his heart out. As for the music video, each scene shows Bleachers performing Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call” inside a wintery atmosphere.

n its final form, “Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call” is a swirling, pulsing, downcast synthpop track about the long aftermath of some kind of bitter fallout. The video sees Antonoff as the narrator, who has has enough fond feelings about someone to wish them a Merry Christmas but that does not mean he wants to talk to them.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna