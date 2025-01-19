Clairo and Sam Evian Perform “Wichita Lineman” by Glen Campbell During NYC Charm Tour Concert

Home News Lauren Rettig January 19th, 2025 - 1:56 PM

Clairo recently wrapped up her tour supporting her new album Charm and appeared on a SahBabii track titled “Show Off.” Last night, Clairo was a surprise guest at the Flying Cloud Revue, a benefit show that Brooklyn artist and Big Thief producer Sam Evian put on at New York’s Le Poisson Rouge. Together, Clairo and Evian covered one of the great 20th-century pop standards, reports Stereogum.

The Flying Cloud Revue on January 16 featured appearances from people like Palehound, Kate Bollinger and Blonde Redhead’s Kazu Makino. At some point in the night, Clairo joined Sam Evian to sing “Wichita Lineman,” the beautifully bittersweet pop classic that Jimmy Webb wrote for Glen Campbell in 1968. That song has inspired enough different versions that Nate Patrin wrote a Stereogum Gotcha Covered column on it in 2017, and now the supremely chill Clairo/Sam Evian version joins that lineage. Watch footage of the cover and listen to the original track below:

The performance was slow-paced and laidback, with the instrumentalists idly playing in the background as Clairo and Evian croon into their microphones. Onlookers watched intently as the pair sang softly, their voices weaving together beautifully and creating a serene atmosphere at the event.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi