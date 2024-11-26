Courtney Love States She Would Like to Collaborate with Lana Del Rey and Kendrick Lamar and Calls PJ Harvey “Rude”

Home News Will Close November 26th, 2024 - 4:33 PM

Courtney Love has sparked intrigue with her latest remarks in a wide-ranging interview with The Standard, sharing her desire to collaborate with Lana Del Rey and Kendrick Lamar while reflecting on her relationship with fellow musicians.

In the interview, Love, known for her bold personality and rock legacy as the frontwoman of Hole, expressed admiration for Del Rey and Lamar, expressing her admiration for their impaction on this generation.

Love has been active in the music industry recently, reuniting with her former bandmate Melissa Auf der Maur, for 070 Shake’s cover of Tim Buckley’s “Song of the Siren”.

However, Love didn’t hold back when discussing her experiences with PJ Harvey, another iconic artist. She described Harvey as “rude,” noting a past interaction that left a lasting impression. While she did not elaborate on the specifics, Love’s comment added an edge to the otherwise collaborative tone of the conversation.

Fans of Love have long celebrated her candid approach, and this interview is no exception. Her interest in working with Del Rey and Lamar suggests a potential new direction for her music, blending her raw rock roots with the cinematic and genre-defying styles of the artists she admires.

Kendrick Lamar has been in the news lately, releasing a surprise album just a couple days ago.

Whether these collaborations materialize remains to be seen, but Love’s candid remarks ensure she remains a compelling figure in the music industry.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Shluz.