NOLA Jazz Fest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Pearl Jam, Lil Wayne and Kacey Musgraves

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has announced its 2025 lineup, with Pearl Jam, Lil Wayne, and Kacey Musgraves headlining the event. The festival is scheduled to take place over two weekends, April 25–27 and May 1–4, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.
In addition to headliners Pearl Jam, Lil Wayne, and Kacey Musgraves, the lineup includes a wide range of artists spanning multiple genres. Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, and Herbie Hancock are among the major acts, while Patti LaBelle and Maxwell bring R&B and gospel to the stage. Jazz legends Wynton Marsalis and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band are also part of the bill, alongside local favorites like Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Big Freedia.
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival showcases a mix of international stars and local talent, reflecting the city’s rich musical and cultural heritage. The festival features live music on multiple stages, regional cuisine, crafts, and cultural exhibits that highlight Louisiana traditions.
Full 2025 Lineup
Headliners
- Pearl Jam
- Lil Wayne
- Kacey Musgraves
Additional Highlights
- Stevie Nicks
- Foo Fighters
- Herbie Hancock
- Patti LaBelle
- Maxwell
- Wynton Marsalis
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- Rebirth Brass Band
- Tank and the Bangas
- Dead & Company
- Brandi Carlile
- Lizzo
- Chris Stapleton
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Erykah Badu
Local Artists
- Big Freedia
- Jon Batiste
- Irma Thomas
- Anders Osborne
- The Radiators
Tickets for the 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival are now available through the festival’s official website.
Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz