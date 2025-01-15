NOLA Jazz Fest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Pearl Jam, Lil Wayne and Kacey Musgraves

Home News Charlotte Huot January 15th, 2025 - 7:14 PM

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has announced its 2025 lineup, with Pearl Jam, Lil Wayne, and Kacey Musgraves headlining the event. The festival is scheduled to take place over two weekends, April 25–27 and May 1–4, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

In addition to headliners Pearl Jam, Lil Wayne, and Kacey Musgraves, the lineup includes a wide range of artists spanning multiple genres. Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, and Herbie Hancock are among the major acts, while Patti LaBelle and Maxwell bring R&B and gospel to the stage. Jazz legends Wynton Marsalis and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band are also part of the bill, alongside local favorites like Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Big Freedia.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival showcases a mix of international stars and local talent, reflecting the city’s rich musical and cultural heritage. The festival features live music on multiple stages, regional cuisine, crafts, and cultural exhibits that highlight Louisiana traditions.

Full 2025 Lineup

Headliners

Pearl Jam

Lil Wayne

Kacey Musgraves

Additional Highlights

Stevie Nicks

Foo Fighters

Herbie Hancock

Patti LaBelle

Maxwell

Wynton Marsalis

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Rebirth Brass Band

Tank and the Bangas

Dead & Company

Brandi Carlile

Lizzo

Chris Stapleton

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Erykah Badu

Local Artists

Big Freedia

Jon Batiste

Irma Thomas

Anders Osborne

The Radiators

Tickets for the 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival are now available through the festival’s official website.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz