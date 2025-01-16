Musicians Including Macklemore, Kehlani, Primal Scream and More Share Their Thoughts on the News of a Ceasefire in Gaza

The entertainment world is reacting to the ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza, more than a year after Hamas-led militant groups launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7. 2023, according to an article from NME. By early 2025, Gaza had experienced devastating destruction, with large parts rendered uninhabitable due to Israeli airstrikes targeting cities, healthcare systems and cultural landmarks. Following the assassinations of significant leaders, including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal, a proposed armistice and prisoner exchange, announced yesterday (Jan. 15).
A proposal for the ceasefire was drafted by mediators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar and presented by U.S. President Joe Biden on May, 31, 2024. Biden released a statement on the matter yesterday, confirming the deal, which will take effect on Sunday, Jan. 19. The agreement includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Palestine, the release of all remaining hostages and the delivery of aid to Palestinians.
Several artists, actresses and other entertainers expressed their relief following the announcement of the ceasefire deal, including the Hadid sisters, Macklemore and Melissa Barrera.
Models Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are of Palestinian descent and have been advocating for an end to the war, have been vocal in their support. Bella posted a clip on Instagram stories showing Palestinians celebrating the ceasefire deal. “My heart is in pieces,” she wrote. “There’s just so much to say.”
Rapper Macklemore, who released the singles “Hind’s Hall” and “Hind’s Hall 2” to benefit Palestinian aid, posted a clip of children hearing the news. “Tears… CEASEFIRE!!! FREE PALESTINE,” he wrote.
Actress Melissa Barrera, who was fired from the Scream 7 movie after sharing a social media post in support of Palestine, shared a string of emojis expressing her relief and excitement, adding: “Until liberation.”
Despite this excitement, some remain anxious. R&B singer Kehlani described the ceasefire as part of “first steps.”
“I know we all feel still deeply incredibly worried and mistrusting of the regime and its potentials, but also rn, imma cry at all the Gazan joy and relief,” she wrote on Threads, “worth celebrating. deeply.”
Paloma Faith expanded on these sentiments, writing in an Instagram Story that she’s “almost sad and scared about the ceasefire now,” citing concerns over actions before the ceasefire and the aftermath of trauma endured by families who have both experienced and witnessed unspeakable things.
Other artists stood firm on the seriousness of the fatalities in Palestine, as well as the country’s ongoing challenges. Primal Scream shared an Instagram Story featuring a picture of wounded Palestinian children, writing that the deal is a “ceasefire in name only.”
Since the ceasefire was announced, airstrikes were intensified in Gaza by Israeli forces.