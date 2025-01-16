Musicians Including Macklemore, Kehlani, Primal Scream and More Share Their Thoughts on the News of a Ceasefire in Gaza

Home News Clare Gehlich January 16th, 2025 - 7:47 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

The entertainment world is reacting to the ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza, more than a year after Hamas-led militant groups launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7. 2023, according to an article from NME. By early 2025, Gaza had experienced devastating destruction, with large parts rendered uninhabitable due to Israeli airstrikes targeting cities, healthcare systems and cultural landmarks. Following the assassinations of significant leaders, including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal, a proposed armistice and prisoner exchange, announced yesterday (Jan. 15).

A proposal for the ceasefire was drafted by mediators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar and presented by U.S. President Joe Biden on May, 31, 2024. Biden released a statement on the matter yesterday, confirming the deal, which will take effect on Sunday, Jan. 19. The agreement includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Palestine, the release of all remaining hostages and the delivery of aid to Palestinians.

Several artists, actresses and other entertainers expressed their relief following the announcement of the ceasefire deal, including the Hadid sisters, Macklemore and Melissa Barrera.

Models Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are of Palestinian descent and have been advocating for an end to the war, have been vocal in their support. Bella posted a clip on Instagram stories showing Palestinians celebrating the ceasefire deal. “My heart is in pieces,” she wrote. “There’s just so much to say.”

Models Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are of Palestinian descent and have been advocating for an end to the war, shared a clip on Instagram Stories of Palestinians celebrating the deal. “My heart is in pieces,” Bella wrote. “There’s just so much to say.”