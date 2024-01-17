Dua Lipa Calls On World Leaders To Call For A Cease Fire In The Israel – Palestine Conflict With Powerful Story About Her Family’s Experience With War

Home News Ryan Freund January 17th, 2024 - 5:38 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Dua Lipa is calling for a ceasefire in Israel and is urging world Leaders to take a stand in a recent interview. This is solely because of the conflict between Israel and Hamas that has continued into the new year, with over 24,000 people have died on both sides, 23,469 of them Palestinian and 1,200 Israeli. Dua Lipa’s call for Cease-Fire comes after she joined many celebrities in signing an open letter to President Joe Biden calling for a ceasefire and “an end to the bombing of Gaza and the safe release of hostages”(via NME).

The singer’s comments come from a recent interview she gave for the new issue of Rolling Stone magazine where she gave her additional stance on conflict. She stated “My existence is kind of political, the fact that I lived in London because my parents left from the war,” she said. “I feel for people who have to leave their homes. From my experience of being in Kosovo and understanding what war does, no one wants to leave their home. They do it for protection, to save their family, to look after the people around them, that kind of thing, for a better life. So I feel close to it.”.