Dua Lipa Calls On World Leaders To Call For A Cease Fire In The Israel – Palestine Conflict With Powerful Story About Her Family’s Experience With War

Dua Lipa is calling for a ceasefire in Israel and is urging world Leaders to take a stand in a recent interview. This is solely because of the conflict between Israel and Hamas that has continued into the new year, with over 24,000 people have died on both sides, 23,469 of them Palestinian and 1,200 Israeli. Dua Lipa’s call for Cease-Fire comes after she joined many celebrities in signing an open letter to President Joe Biden calling for a ceasefire and “an end to the bombing of Gaza and the safe release of hostages”(via NME).
While the war continues, there is some positivity in the star’s life as her new album is expected to arrive later this year. In teh same Rolling Stones interview she revealed that her new album is “psychedelic-pop-infused” and was inspired by the likes of Primal Scream and Massive Attack. She added that the upcoming record captures the feeling of youth and having fun and is all about letting things happen good or bad.