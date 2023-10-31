Drake & Jennifer Lopez Sign Letter Calling For Ceasefire In Gaza

According to thefader.com, artists Drake and Jennifer Lopez are among the 120 entertainment figures who have added their names on an open letter, which urges President Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. The letter now has 240 signatures, which us double the original count.
Previously signed by Dua Lipa, Devonté Hynes, Caroline Polachek, Kaytranada and Killer Mike, Oxfam-supported letter opens as followed: “We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine. We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.”
The letter goes on to detail the deadly cost of the ongoing violence between Hamas and the Israeli government. At the time of the publication, more than 7,000 people and 1,400 Israelis had been killed on October 7, including 260 at a music festival, and close to 6,000 Palestinians due to Israel’s retaliatory bombings and blockade. Hamas has retained all but four of 220 Israeli hostages they took during their initial attack.
Over the past five days the Israeli Defense Forces have mounted a ground invasion in Gaza. The Associated Press reported yesterday that Palestinian casualties have now risen above 8,000, with most of the dead comprising women and minors.
Read the full letter to President Biden below.
