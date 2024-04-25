President Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill, TikTok Threatens Legal Action

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 25th, 2024 - 7:55 PM

CNN reported the big story this week that the bill to ban TikTok in the United States has officially been signed by Joe Biden. The bill asserts that TikTok find a new owner, or face banishment in the United States. The bill has been able to move so quickly in congress by its attachment to a foreign aid package bill that was already a high priority matter.

ByteDance is the company that owns TikTok currently. They have 270 days to sell their shares in TikTok or the app will be removed from all app stores and internet hosting services. ByteDance has until January 19, 2025 to comply with their only reprieve being a possible 90 day extension period.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew is legally pushing back against the bill. When asked for a statement he said, “We are confident and we will keep fighting for your rights in the courts, the facts and the Constitution are on our side and we expect to prevail.”

As of right now, TikTok will remain as we have known it to be. Over the course of the year we will wait and see if the company gets sold or if there is a substantial case to repeal the ban.