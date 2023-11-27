Paloma Faith Announces New Album The Glorification Of Sadness For February 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Bad Woman”

Home News James Reed November 27th, 2023 - 4:21 PM

British superstar Paloma Faith has released her second single “Bad Woman,” taken from her highly anticipated sixth studio album The Glorification of Sadness via RCA Records. Listen to “Bad Woman” below.

In her latest contribution, Paloma leaves with the sunset in a s cinematic portrayal of confidence, driving onwards into her new era. “Bad Woman” is an epic power anthem, following its dynamic predecessor “How You Leave A Man,” and carrying a message of female empowerment at its very core. The track follows the Brit Award winning singer on a gritty journey of independence, beaming with feminine energy.

On the album Paloma comments, “‘The Glorification of Sadness’ is more than an album about relationships. The celebration of finding your way back after leaving a long term relationship, being empowered even in your failures and taking responsibility for your own happiness. It is her most personal album to date, drawing on her own experiences with Paloma acting as the anchor to direct a deeply personal narrative and album.”

Speaking of the song, Paloma says: “This song, ‘Bad Woman,’ stands out as a personal favorite from the album. It delves into the myriad societal challenges women confront, illustrating the exhausting struggle to meet expectations. The pressure to conform or risk being labelled ‘incompetent’ or a ‘Bad Woman’ can be overwhelming. My hope is that women embrace their authenticity, feel comfortable in their own skin, and understand that imperfection is a part of being human. Let’s free ourselves from the societal pressures that label us and encourage each other to stay true to our authentic selves.”

“Bad Woman” delves into its chaotic undertones telling the listener to rebel. “Watch the chaos unfold // The walls we built burned // So I spin the wheel and then // I called the shots in the end”. The phrase “I called the shots in the end” sums up this song perfectly; it tells the listener to think for themselves. It drops the title. “I’m not a good girl (ah, ah), I’m a bad woman (ah, ah) I’m not a good girl (ah, ah), I’m a bad woman (ah, ah)”. It reminds the listener that people change when they mature. “And you’re painting me this way (ah, ah) Then act surprised when I’ve changed (ah, ah)”.

Faith about how striving for perfection may fail often than not, and that’s ok. “It’s a perfect house of cards…I broke the guy then gambled it away (ooh, ooh, ooh) // Not sayin’ that it didn’t hurt // I broke into to learn to be apart”. The phrase “I broke into to learn to be apart” may refer to how people move forward even when they’re “broken”. She even says “I hope you find connection” in the next verse. The song ends with her preaching “I’m not a good girl (ah, ah), I’m a bad woman (ah, ah) // And you’re painting me this way (you better say it, ah, ah)”.