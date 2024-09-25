Macklemore Cut From Neon City Festival Following “Hinds Hall 2” Performance Comments At Palestine Benefit Show

Home News Maleah Rowe September 25th, 2024 - 8:39 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

Known for his hit song “Thrift Shop”, American rapper Macklemore has recently been very vocal about his stance on the genocide in Gaza that has been occurring since October of 2023. He has attended a Pro-Palestine rally and released a song titled “Hinds Hall” in support of college protests against the genocide, donating the earnings to Palestinian relief.

On September 21st, Macklemore released another song titled “Hinds Hall II”, featuring lyrics calling out Vice President Harris: “Hey Kamala, I don’t know if you’re listening/ But stop sending money and weapons, or you ain’t winning Michigan.” He performed this song for the first time at a concert in Seattle and shouted “Fuck America” onstage.

After that performance, “he’s mysteriously been removed from this year’s Neon City Festival lineup,” as reported by Stereogum. Neon City posted on Instagram a revised version of their festival lineup, which doesn’t include Macklemore anymore. Their caption reads: “*Please note: Macklemore will no longer be performing due to unforeseen circumstances.”

See the full post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neon City Festival (@neoncityfestival)

Photo Credit: April Siese