Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Will Forte and More Perform at Katie & Allison Crutchfield’s Birthday Concert

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

On Saturday, January 4, Waxahatchee leader Katie Crutchfield celebrated her birthday alongside her twin sister and former P.S. Eliot bandmate Allison Crutchfield. D’Arcy Carden, the actress who portrayed Janet on The Good Place, has no relation to the Crutchfield twins, but they do share a birthday, which resulted in a massive all-star birthday celebration being held in their honor at Largo, the famed L.A. music and comedy club. Friends of D’Arcy, Katie and Allison alike were in attendance, and several more gave performances, according to Stereogum.

The guests at the Saturday night show included Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy and his son Spencer, who plays drums for Waxahatchee, as well as Courtney Barnett, Kevin Morby, Will Forte and Aidy Bryant, among others. Largo is the rare venue in Los Angeles that does not permit cell phones, so there is not a lot of footage of last night’s festivities. But Largo did post a set list, a few photos and videos of the birthday girls covering David Bowie’s “Heroes” with Jeff Tweedy and Blondie’s “Rapture” with Will Forte, who provided a falsetto tone for the track. Check it out:

Waxahatchee has been performing a lot of covers recently, especially with MJ Lenderman; the artists performed “Right Back to It” at the 2024 American Honors and Awards and Lucinda Williams’ “Abandoned” for their Apple Music Nashville Sessions. Waxahatchee was also featured on the benefit album for the North Carolina floods.

In other news, Wilco has announced their 20th anniversary reissue of A Ghost Is Born, to be released February 7, 2025.