Wilco Announce Fall 2024 & Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Hunter Graham September 11th, 2024 - 9:35 PM

Wilco has announced a month-long, three-state December tour, with shows in Texas, Oklahoma and Minnesota to close out the year following the conclusion of lead singer Jeff Tweedy’s fall solo tour. The tour kicks off on December 5th and will wrap up just ten days later on the 15th, giving fans one last chance to see the band before the new year.

According to Consequence, Tweedy’s solo tour begins on September 21st and runs through October 30th, with a month-long break before resuming touring with Wilco in December. Immediately following Wilco’s summer tour where they debuted three new songs during their Solid Sound Festival set.

In addition to the December dates, Wilco has also announced two shows planned for 2025. The first is on April 26th at Moon Crush Pink Moon in Miramar Beach, Florida, followed by another on May 15th at The Amp in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A full list of Wilco’s 2024 and 2025 tour dates can be found below:

Wilco 2024-2025 Tour Dates:

12/05/24 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/06/24 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/07/24 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/10/24 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

12/11/24 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

12/13/24 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

12/14/24 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

12/15/24 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

04/26/25 – Miramar Beach, FL – Moon Crush Pink Moon

05/15/25 – Charlotte, NC – The Amp