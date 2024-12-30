Kurt Vile Teams Up With Florry For Cover Of Wilco’s “Passenger Side” In Philadelphia

Home News Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2024 - 1:38 PM

According to stereogum.com, a year ago, Kurt Vile released Back To Moon Beach, which is an EP of collected recordings over the past few years that included a cover of Wilco’s 1995 song “Passenger Side.” The EP also featured a guest performance from Vile’s fellow Philadelphians, Florry.

And on December 27, Florry played at Philly’s Johnny Brenda’s where they brought out Vile to perform “Passenger Side” together. To help capture the magical moment, an audience member went on Instagram to share the performance with the following captions: “Florry rocking out some Wilco featuring Kurt Vile to close.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Moyer (@dannymoyer.artist)

In other news, last year, a new documentary about Courtney Barnett’s and Kurt Vile’s 2017 collaborative tour has been released. Friends of Wonder is about the Loew’s Jersey Theater, one of the five lavish Loew’s “Wonder” theaters in the U.S. that was recently renovated and it is where Vile and Barnett performed the 2017 collaborative tour.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister