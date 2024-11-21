Wilco Announces 20th Anniversary Reissue of A Ghost Is Born For Winter 2025 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson November 21st, 2024 - 4:44 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

The Wilco album A Ghost Is Born celebrated its 20th birthday this year! The band is releasing a deluxe reissue of the album, similar to how they did with Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. This re-issue comes a few months after the band debuted new music at their live show. The A Ghost Is Born deluxe reissue will be available as 9 LPs, 4 CDs, or a bundle of 9 LPs and 4 CDs.

The LPs for the reissue of A Ghost Is Born are packaged in 3 gatefolds and 1 trifold. Brooklynvegan shares that photos of Michael Schmelling are in the jacket interiors.

The reissue will feature the original album. However, according to Stereogum, alternate takes, outtakes, demos and live recordings will also be included in the reissue. That will equal 65 additional tracks on top of those from the original album. It will also come with a 48-page long hardcover book. Brooklynvegan reports that the book will include unpublished photos and an in-depth history of A Ghost Is Born.

Today, Wilco put out one of the new tracks featured on the deluxe 20th anniversary reissue. They released the alternate recording of the song “Handshake Drugs”. The newly released alternate version was recorded at New York’s Sear Sound studio all the way back in 2003! The song features interesting guitars that pull your attention.

Listen to “Handshake Drugs”!



The A Ghost Is Born reissue will release on February 7, 2025. The reissue is available for pre-order now. We can also look forward to the band’s tour in the spring of next year! They also released a brand new EP in June, which you can check out in the meantime before their new reissue drops.