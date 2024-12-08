Waxahatchee Teams Up With MJ Lenderman For Cover Of Lucinda Williams’ “Abandoned”

Home News Juliet Paiz December 8th, 2024 - 4:33 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to NME, Waxahatchee has teamed up with MJ Lenderman for a captivating cover of Lucinda William’s “Abandoned,” which is originally from Williams’s 2007 album West. Waxahatchee’s vocals invoke a melancholy feeling in listeners as Lenderman’s laid-back guitar echoes through to us. The cover maintains the iconic sounds of the original while also adding a new twist.

The song was recorded as part of “Apple Music Nashville Sessions,” a three-track EP exclusively on Apple Music, released on December 4. It also features a rendition of “Right Back To It” and “Burns Out at Midnight.”

The mood is somber and captivating. “Abandoned” speaks to the pain of feeling left behind, which can be felt through Waxahatchee’s vocals. The collaboration brings a new depth to the track, making it feel both familiar and new.

Waxahatchee delivered a wonderful performance of “Right Back to It” alongside MJ Lendermen during the 2024 American Honors and Awards in November. The song is from her stunning 2024 album Tigers Blood. She was also involved in the North Carolina flood relief benefit album which was meant to aid in raising money to help the victims of Hurricane Helene.