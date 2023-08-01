Wilco Announces New Album Cousin for Sept 2023 Release Shares New Single “Evicted”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2023 - 2:54 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Rock band Wilco have announce their upcoming album Cousin available worldwide on September 29 by dBpm Record. Cousin will be available on vinyl, CD and digitally This will be the first release under dBpm Records’s new distribution arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment.

Produced by the singular Welsh artist Cate Le Bon, Cousin marks the first time Wilco have handed the reins over to a producer outside their immediate circle of collaborators since Sky Blue Sky.

Le Bon’s influences of saxophone, cheap Japanese guitars, and a new wave-style drum machine that drives the album into the future. The result is Wilco’s most pointed and evocative album, which related not tied the present moment that truly new ground for a band that has tested musical boundaries throughout their lengthy career.

In the following statement frontman Jeff Tweedy explains the meaning behind Wilco‘s upcoming record.

“It’s this feeling of being in it and out of it at the same time. In and out of it. Hoping, expecting, and then despairing. Smiling through antidepressants, feeling bad in warm weather even when others tell you it should be making you feel happy. Cousin is Wilco’s most emotional, worthwhile expression yet of the pain of trying to be connected to other people when we fall short so often; the joy of catching understanding in someone else’s eye, however fleeting; and the immutable truth that all of us are related, whether we honor or dishonor or forget or remember.”

In light of the upcoming album, Wilco have shared their latest song “Evicted” and the music is fantastic due to how the instrumentation fills the atmosphere with soft rock while Tweedy serenades the ears with his bittersweet voice. “Evicted” can cause some people to sing along while listening because the band is performing on a catchy musical beat.

Cousin Tracklist

1. Infinite Surprise

2. Ten Dead

3. Levee

4. Evicted

5. Sunlight Ends

6. A Bowl And A Pudding

7. Cousin

8. Pittsburgh

9. Soldier Child

10. Meant To Be