Bonnie Prince Billy Teams Up With John Anderson For Collaborative New Track “Downstream”

According to stereogum.com, Bonnie Prince Billy has been messing around with country music sounds, traditions, and imagery for decades. Every so often, a consummate outsider, tries out country-insider status, almost as an experiment and that is the version of Billy people will be getting on his upcoming LP, The Purple Bird.

The artist recorded the album in Nashville with producer David “Ferg” Ferguson and a team of seasoned country session musicians. And now, Billy has shared a duet with country legend John Anderson. “Downstream” is a soft and tender song about the tenuous state of the environment. Also, the tune does have some tin-whistle action that sounds like the Titanic score.

Anderson has been in country music since the late 70s and he had landed dozens of songs on the country charts. Last year, he was elected into the Country Music Hall Of Fame. Back inn 2020, Anderson released Years, which is an album that he recorded with producers David Ferguson and Dan Auerbach.

In 2022, artists like Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Miranda Lambert and the late John Prine contributed covers to the Anderson tribute album, Something Borrowed, Something New.